Benjamin Bersosa, Sr.
Abilene, Tx - Benjamin Bersosa Sr., 81, of Abilene, Texas passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Abilene.
The rosary will be held at Elliot-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 US Hwy 277 in Abilene, Texas, on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 6:30 pm. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, 2525 Westview Dr, Abilene, Texas at 10:30 am. Burial will be at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories.
Mr. Ben Bersosa, Sr. was born on September 9, 1937 in Balmorhea, Texas. He married the late Ramona Bersosa on December 24, 1954 in Odessa, Texas. They moved to Abilene in 1990. He retired as a carpet layer after 40 years. He was avid Texas Rangers Fan. He enjoyed going fishing, camping, and cooking.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Bersosa, and his daughters, Alvesa Rocha and Esmeralda Cruz.
He is survived by three sons, Leo Bersosa, Sr., and wife, Grace; Eddy Bersosa, and Ben Bersosa, Jr., all of Abilene; two daughters, Diane Gamboa of San Angelo and Christy Bersosa and husband Freddie of Clyde; as well as thirteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Diane Gamboa, Christy Bersosa, Renna Bersosa, Priscilla Lozano, Dinah Dominguez, Miranda Bersosa and Honorary Pallbearer Anberli Cruz.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 28, 2019