Benjamin Ervin Maynard

Benjamin Ervin Maynard Obituary
Benjamin Ervin Maynard

Benjamin Ervin Maynard, 72,( of Blackwell, TX and Girard, TX), passed away at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. There will be a graveside service for Benjamin on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Blackwell Cemetery in Blackwell, Texas .

Survivors are: Martha Maynard of Blackwell, TX, Sons: Jessie Benjamin Maynard of Blackwell ,TX, John Albert Maynard of Aspermont, TX, Brian Lee Maynard of Girard, TX, Billy Jacob Maynard of Girard, TX, 3 Grandsons and 1 Granddaughter, Mother: Frankie Maynard of Jayton, TX, 4 Sisters and 2 Brothers, numerous nieces ,nephews and cousins.

Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
