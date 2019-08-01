|
|
Benjamin James Montrose
Killeen - Memorial services for Mr. Benjamin James Montrose 22, of Killeen, Texas will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Killeen, Texas. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Mr. Montrose passed away July 27, 2019, in Temple, Texas.
Benjamin James Montrose was born on February 9, 1997 in Clarksville, Tennessee to William B. and Chong N. Montrose (Kim). He graduated in 2015 from Jack Britt High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was attending Central Texas College in Killeen pursuing a degree in Horticulture.
Benjamin was a member of First Baptist Church in Killeen, TX since March of 2016. He was a member of the Piano National Guild.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents William B. and Chong N Montrose of Killeen, TX; paternal grandfather, James V. Montrose of Abilene, TX; brother, Luther M. Montrose of Killeen, TX; uncles: Stephen F. Montrose of Tuscaloosa, AL, George F. (Linda) Montrose of
Harlingen, TX: aunt, Holly L. Montrose of Abilene, TX, Ki Yong Kim (Jung Ho Soon), Park
Cheol (Mi Son Kim) and Park Il all of Seoul South Korea; aunts: Jong Hee Kim and Jong Sook Kim of Seoul South Korea; girlfriend Lauren Taylor of Killeen, TX; and a host of cousins other relatives and friends.
Chisolm's Family Funeral Home in Killeen, TX is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 1, 2019