Benjamin Mark Anders
Abilene - Benjamin Mark Anders, 43, of Abilene, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Abilene.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Buffalo Gap Cemetery with the Rev. Laverne Janssen, officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Benjamin was born March 2, 1976 to Lynda Atkins Dunlap and the late Ellis LeClair "Andy" Anders, III in Abilene, Texas.
Ben grew up in Abilene and attended Abilene Schools. Ben worked in the Auto Paint and Body business for over 25 years and was currently employed by Gibbs Paint & Body. He was gifted at a young age with the ability to work on cars and it was his passion. He loved motorcycles and the outdoors. Most of all, he loved his boys. He was a loving and devoted father to Mason and Dalton. They were his pride and joy.
Ben was preceded in death by his father, Ellis LeClair "Andy" Anders, III, his sister, Karen Leah Anders, his maternal grandparents, JD and Melba "Gene" Atkins, his paternal grandparents, Ellis LeClair "Dick" Anders, Jr., and Audrey Cherry Anders, and his step-father, Shannon Dunlap.
Ben is survived by his mother, Lynda Atkins Dunlap of Abilene; his two sons, Mason and Dalton Anders of Abilene; the mother of his sons and closest friend, Laura Maxwell of Abilene; two sisters, Melissa Dieken-Hanna and husband Jon Hanna of Abilene and Stephanie Dieken-Honey and husband John T Honey of Abilene; his three best friends, who are more like brothers, Larry Donald, Richard Barker and Randall Barker; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hendrick Hospice of Abilene, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, Texas 79601.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Hendrick Hospice of Abilene and Dr. Anton Melnyk.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at:
www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 13, 2019