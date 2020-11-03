Benjamin See
Abilene - Benjamin Floyd See, 83, of Abilene, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, after suffering from Alzheimer's. The funeral service will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street, Abilene, Texas. A visitation with the family will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Piersall Funeral Directors. Everyone is asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines set aside by the Governor.
Ben See was born in Newburg, Iowa on October 16, 1937, to Joseph Benjamin See and Ida May Wright See on his Uncle Floyd See's farm. Ben attended Searsboro Consolidated School and graduated from Grinnell High School, where he played football, was in the choir, and was an All-State Tenor. After graduation, Ben attended Abilene Christian College, now Abilene Christian University, where he met the love of his life, Marijin Matthews. Ben attended one year at ACC and left college to attended Barber College in Dallas, Texas. Ben and Marijin married on July 6,1956 and just celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Throughout his working life, Ben demonstrated a love of people. Whether it was barbering, selling insurance or educational supplies, Watkin's products and Fuller Brush products, or most importantly, serving as a state-side missionary in his hometown of Grinnell, Iowa, Ben consistently showed a love of all people.
Ben was a member of the Church of Christ, serving as deacon, Bible School teacher, elder and minister for various congregations in the cities where he lived and worshipped. Ben was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and was adored by his family. Most of all, Ben loved the Lord with all his heart, soul, mind and strength. With his dedication to the Lord, it was only right that God called him home on a Sunday, his favorite day.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Clifford, Paul, Harold and Harold's wife Loeta; his sister, Myrtle, and his nephew Clifford See. Ben was also preceded in death by his mother and father in-law, Bill and Rachel Matthews, who treated him like a son. Ben is survived by the love of his life, Marijin See, his children Sherry See Christian, Kay See, Terry See McGaha and her husband Scott, Ginger Kranz and her husband Will, all of Abilene; his son, Bill See and his wife Laura, of Katy, Texas; grandchildren: Rachel Christian Murphy and husband Kevin Murphy of Frisco, Texas; Sarah Christian, Whitney McGaha, Courtney McGaha and Jesse McGaha all of Abilene; Michelle See of Spring, Texas, and Morgan See Travieso and husband Matt of Austin, Texas; his great-grandchildren Katherine & Ethan Murphy of Frisco, Texas; and his brother-in-law, who he loved dearly, Bill Matthews and his wife Linda of Red Oak, Texas, plus many nieces and nephews, and other beloved family members.
The family of Ben See would like to thank the staff, nurses and CNAs at Silver Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center for taking such good care of our husband, dad & Papa. We would also like to thank the staff at Interim Hospice for the love and care shown to Ben and his family in his final days and this trying time.
In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ben's name to Abilene Community Band (174 Cypress, Suite 200, Abilene, Texas 79601), or Harmony Family Services (305 Grape St., Abilene, Texas 79601), or the Mission work of the Oldham Lane Church of Christ in Cuenca, Ecuador (c/o Oldham Lane Church of Christ, PO Box 5763, Abilene, Texas 79608).
