Bennett Anton
Abilene - Surrounded by his loving family, Bennett Stanley Anton, passed away on the morning of February 2, 2020. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Anton, and parents Reuben Anton and Lillian Cohen. Bennett is survived by his daughters Vicki Stearns (husband, Jeffery) and Lisa Miller; grand-daughters Jennifer Knowles (husband, Alex) and Lara Jacques; grandson Bronc Dillard; and great-grandchildren Alexander and Elizabeth Knowles. Bennett is also survived by his childhood best friend who was more like a brother, Tom Perini. For the last five years, Bennett has been devotedly cared for by Dewey Hasty and Robert Morehouse.
Bennett graduated from University of Texas in 1964 with a bachelor's in business. Upon graduation, he moved back home to Abilene to run the family business with his father. Bennett and his father owned and operated Texas Hide and Metal for many years. He was a man of great love and devotion to his family, always wanting to help others wherever he was needed. Those who knew Bennett loved his sense of humor and his quick wit. He loved to travel and see the world with his wife, Shirley.
A graveside service will be held at Buffalo Gap Cemetery on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:30am.
Donations can be made to the Anton Family Designated Fund of the Community Foundation of Abilene. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020