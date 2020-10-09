Bennie Lou Humphreys
Winters - Bennie Lou Humphreys Walker, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. A service to honor and celebrate Bennie's life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10th at the North Main Church of Christ in Winters, Texas with Lauren Garduno officiating. Burial will follow at Shep.
Bennie was born to Walter Clinton "Brownie" and Junie Van Allen Humphreys on December 23, 1927 in Wingate, Texas and was blessed to be raised by Owen and Lela Mae Parrish who she also honored as her parents. She was a member of the Shep Church of Christ. She graduated as valedictorian from Wingate High School in 1945, attended Abilene Christian College, and taught for the Wingate school system. On March 10, 1948, she married Carlos Clifford Walker at the Shep Church of Christ. They lived in Imperial, California for four years before returning home and purchasing four farms near the communities of Happy Valley, Grassburr, and Shep. Bennie dedicated her life to caring for and supporting her parents, husband, daughters, and grandchildren. As her own children became older, she again worked for Wingate schools and then for the Beltway Child Development Center. Bennie continued to share her love of learning throughout her life and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family. Her grandchildren lovingly called her by her nickname, "Sam." A woman of many talents, she was especially admired for her outstanding divinity candy and her ability to grow and nurture flowers—roses and bells of Ireland were her most treasured.
Survivors include three daughters, Carla Holloway and husband Paul of Abilene, Landa Grohman and husband Freddie of Winters, and Ketta Garduno and husband Lauren of Wingate and Abilene; ten grandchildren, Jason Holloway and wife Sara, Justin Holloway and wife Peyton, Jonathan Holloway, Julie Holloway Vogler and husband Tanner, Tabatha Grohman Davis and husband Kyle, Tamra Grohman, Travis Grohman, Trenton Grohman, Amber Garduno Moore and husband Nathan, and Brooke Garduno; her sister, Bobbie McCrary; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Walker; parents, Walter and Junie Humphreys and Owen and Lela Mae Parrish; and siblings, Vernon Humphreys, Eli "Pete" Humphreys, Willard Humphreys, Dollie Wilson, Mary Vee Roberts, Walter "Hack" Humphreys, and Pat McClellan.
Because of Bennie's dedication to the Shep community, the family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Shep Community Center or the Shep Cemetery Fund (both at 142 CR 219, Wingate, TX 79566) or to the charity of your choice
