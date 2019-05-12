|
Bennie Ruth Moore Linn passed peacefully into heaven during the early morning hours of April 24.
Bennie was born on the first, twenty-eight of twenty-eight (01-28-1928) at home between the Nolan and Hylton communities in Nolan County to Christine (Robinson) and Buell Moore. She grew up on the family farm and attended Divide Rural School.
There she met the love of her life, David Linn. During WWII, when David's ship docked for repair on the west coast, he got leave and returned to Texas to marry his sweetheart. The ceremony took place on September 13,1944, at the Nolan Methodist Church where the two have remained faithful members.
When the war ended, the young couple spent a brief time in California before returning to settle on a farm near Nolan. They raised two daughters, worked diligently in their church and community, and found tremendous joy in their grands, greats, and great-grands. As long as her health allowed, Bennie looked after friends and neighbors on both sides of the Divide. Many delicious homemade cakes were delivered! Bennie exemplified the term Prayer Warrior and never failed to pray for family, friends, and any and everyone else she knew needed the touch of God's love and grace.
She was preceded in death by her parents and parents in-law, Willie and Britt Linn.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband David of the home, her daughters and their spouses whom she considered sons: Cheryl and Jimmy Blair of Abilene and Gayle and J.D. Miller of Nolan; her sister and brother-in-law Suzy and Bill McMaster of Nolan, and a sister-in-law Joy Linn Duggan of Paso Robles, California.
The grands and their spouses: D'Linn (Blair) and Rob Nichols, Julie (Byers) and Brooks Taylor of Roby, Alan and Rachel Byers of Roby, Amy 'Little Sweetheart' Blair of Abilene, and Jacob and Allison Blair of Shep.
The Greats: Rees and Saddie Taylor, Lane Byers, Peyton Shipp, Mason Shipp, Jake Byers, David Taylor, Scout Taylor, Jace Blair, Daisy Taylor, AmyKay Blair, Dakota and Kelsey Strickland.
The Great-greats: Tucker Taylor, Clara Strickland, Fionn Strickland and one on the way.
A celebration of life for this dear lady will be held on a Friday, May 17,2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Nolan Divide Community Center, with visitation following at Nolan- Divide Community Center.
In the meantime, prayers for her precious David, and the rest of her family, is greatly appreciated.
All arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 12, 2019