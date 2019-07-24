|
Bernice (Bunny) Coventry Newland
Clyde - Bernice (Bunny) Elizabeth Coventry Newland, 90, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her home in Clyde. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Monty Barnett officiating. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Bunny was born November 24, 1928, in New York City to James Henry and Annie Maud (Brunt) Medcalf and graduated from Branford High School in Connecticut. Bunny worked at Southern New England Telephone Company and Southern Bell. She also was the assistant registrar for Yale University School of Medicine.
Bunny moved to Clyde from Rotan in 1988. She married Frank Newland on September 25, 2008, in Clyde. Bunny served as the tone chimes director for 16 years at the First United Methodist Church in Clyde where she was a member, and she was a past president of the Clyde Woman's Club.
Bunny is survived by her husband, Frank Newland of Clyde; her son, James Harrison Coventry of Snyder; and her daughter, Ellen Comer Carboni of Guilford, Connecticut; stepson, Frank R. Newland of Fayetteville, Georgia; stepdaughters, Kristine Kimmel of Yukon, Oklahoma and Stacy Plumb of Portland, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband James Harrison Comer in 1954; her husband Robert Coventry in 2004; her son, Allen Knight Coventry in 1995; and three brothers, Jim Medcalf of East Haven, Connecticut, in 2012, George Medcalf of Kittery, Maine in 2006 and Steve Medcalf of San Mateo, California, in 1993.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 24, 2019