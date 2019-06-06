Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Elmwood Funeral Home
Wichita - Bernice Padilla, 83, beloved Mother and Wife, was called to her eternal resting place on June 1, 2019. She entered this world on September 18,1935, in Gary Indiana, born to Frank and Bernice Millington. She is survived by her husband, Bernabe "Bernie" Padilla; sister, Fran Warren; daughters, Terry Groban (Jeff) and Karen Brock; grandchildren, Reed (Melissa) and Ryan Hills; and great grandchild, Judah Hills. Bernice was a U.S. Air Force Civil Service employee for forty years in the United States and overseas. While working at Dyess Air Force Base, she transitioned to the ground safety career field. In 1993, she was promoted and transferred to McConnell Air Force Base (Wichita Kansas) in the capacity of Ground and Weapons Safety Manager. She served in this role until March 2007. Over the years, she received numerous awards from Strategic Air Command (SAC), Air Mobility Command (AMC) as well as the GEICO Public Service Award.

For more than 30 years, Bernice battled breast cancer and recurrence. After retirement, she devoted her time to volunteer work with Victory In The Valley, a cancer support group in Wichita, Kansas. Her passion was gardening and supporting other women battling breast cancer. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was a hero to many and will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 at Elmwood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, Kansas 67218.

Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 6, 2019
