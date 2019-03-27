Bertha Mayo



Abilene - Bertha Mayo, 50, of Abilene passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Big Spring, TX.



Bertha was born on September 21, 1968 in Haskel, Texas to Vernon Session Sr. and Era Fay Wickware Session. There to greet her was Era Mae Session, Vernon Lee Session Jr, Fred Session, Ricky Session, LaVern Session, Era Lee Session, Connie Faye Session, Irene Session. Siblings born after her were Darrel Session, Ervin Session, Vanessa Session, Mathew Session, Mark Session. Her heart was broken when at 16 her beloved daddy passed away. Bertha joined the US Army in 1987 after graduating from Seymour ISD. She married Bernard Mayo Sr. in February 1989 and gave birth to Bernard Larinso Mayo Jr. in September 1989. Bernard Sr. passed away February 2013. Bertha was blessed to travel and meet a lot of people. She lived in Rochester, TX., Seymour, TX., Copperas Cove, TX., Killeen, TX., Lake City, Fl., Mannheim, Germany, Tacoma, WA., Olympia, WA., and Abilene, TX which she called home since 1996. Bertha went to work for TDCJ for 10 ½ years. She gave her life to God, her prayer is that through her singing, preaching, praying and living that it was not in vain. She made mistakes and had to pay a price, she asked God to Rebuild her and make her over.



Bertha is survived by her son, Bernard Mayo Jr; her mother, Era Fay Session Gindratt; siblings, Era Johnson, Vernon Lee Session Jr. and wife Ruby, Fred Session, Ricky Session, LaVern Key, Era Lee Horton and husband John, Connie Morrison, Irene Flemming and husband Damien, Darrel Session, Ervin Session and wife Michelle, Vanessa Ramos, Mathew Session and wife Layla, Mark Session; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



Bertha was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Session Sr. and a baby brother, Earl Session. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 27, 2019