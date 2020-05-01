|
Bertie (Stewart) Ivie
Knox City - Bertie Stewart Ivie, 87, a longtime resident of Knox City, TX, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at 10:00AM, Monday, May 4, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Cemetery, Munday with Rev. Mike Coffey officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Knox City. There will be no public viewing or visitation, however online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Bertie was born February 22, 1933 in Weinert, TX, to Sarah Delilah (Hall) and Neal Stewart. She married Mutt Ivie in Cisco, TX on July 19, 1948. Bertie was a beautician for 12 years in Knox City, and she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Mutt Ivie of Knox City; son, Johnnie Ivie and wife Missie of Knox City; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Mary Sue Stephens of Weatherford; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah and Neal Stewart; son, David Neal Ivie; daughter-in-law, Pat Ivie; three brothers, J.N. Stewart, Billy Jack Stewart, and Roy Glen Stewart.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 1 to May 3, 2020