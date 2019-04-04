|
Bess Karr Rister
Gainsville - Bess Karr Rister passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Wheeler Place Assisted Living Gainesville, Texas, where she had lived this past year. She was 94 years old. Bess was born on March 15, 1925 in Ellis County, Texas-the fifth child of Jesse Fred and Samantha Letha (Almand) Adams.
After graduating from Adamson High School in Dallas, Texas, she married the love of her life Clarence William (Bill) Karr on June 27, 1942. When Bill returned from serving in WWII, they lived in Dallas where their two children were born.
In 1958 they moved to Abilene where they quickly joined First Baptist church and served faithfully for many years. They enjoyed traveling in their motor home and square dancing. Bess assisted in teaching square dance classes for 20 after Bill became a caller and instructor. Bess worked for Abilene Independent School District as a secretary at Jones Elementary and Jefferson Junior High (1962-1969); was educational secretary at First Baptist Church Abilene (1969-1975); was administrative assistant for the office of State Mutual Insurance in Abilene (1980-1985).
Her husband passed away on February 14, 2001. In March, 2005 she married Rickie U. Rister. They enjoyed life together until he passed away in November, 2012. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother James Adams, five sisters: Freddie Epps, Euna Powell, Frances Warren, Mary Lou Julian, and Joycelyn Geer.
She is survived by son Bill Karr, Jr. (Debra) of Victoria, Texas, daughter Donna Hadlock (Eddie) of Gainesville, Texas, six grandchildren Heather Hadlock and David (Stephanie) Hadlock, Daniel, Stephen (Tiffany), Michael, and Justin Karr and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Abilene or a .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 4, 2019