Betsy Gail (Grafft) Miller
Betsy Gail (Grafft) Miller

Betsy Gail (Grafft) Miller passed from this life on November 4, 2020. Betsy was born August 3, 1952 in Weatherford, TX to the late Virginia and Hubert Grafft. At the age of 5 she moved to Graham, TX where she attended school and graduated from Graham High School in 1970. She then attended McMurry College, where she met Barry Miller. They were married on November 22, 1975 in Abilene, TX.

After moving around Texas with Barry coaching football, they finally settled back in Abilene in 1987, where she resided until her death.

Betsy was employed by Abilene ISD for many years as a school secretary, working at Lincoln and Clack Middle Schools, then later as the Athletic Department secretary for Cooper High School. She loved sports and keeping the books for Cooper volleyball and basketball games. Betsy was active at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, singing in the choir and the Builders Sunday School Class. An excellent cook, she loved making tasty dishes, especially those cinnamon rolls - her dishes were always a big hit.

Betsy is survived by her husband Barry, daughter Kristi & John Lowe of Lubbock, son Brenn & wife Jessica Miller of Garland, grandchildren Meredith & Cameron Lowe, Abbey & Holland Miller, brother Phil Grafft of Nevada, cousins Marcia Maitin and Randy Coney, sister in law Mary Ann Grafft of Lubbock, sister in law Joanie Miller of Princeton and several nieces & nephews.

Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Hubert Grafft and cousin Rick Merritt.

Visitation will be Friday November 6th from 6:00-7:30pm. Memorial service on Saturday at 11:00am - both at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, 701 S. Pioneer Dr. Due to the seriousness of COVID-19, face-masks and social distancing will be mandatory.

Heartfelt thanks to Dr. George Brindley and the ortho staff at UMC of Lubbock, Internist Heather Douglas of UMC, Encompass Rehab Hospital of Abilene, Northern Oaks Skilled Nursing Center of Abilene, and Hendrick Hospice. Donations in her memory welcome at the Hendrick Hospice Unit.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
