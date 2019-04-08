|
Betty Alice Gee
Abilene - Betty Alice Gee, of Etna, NY, at the age of 86 passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 in Abilene Texas. Betty Gee was born in Mineola, New York to Cecil Wellington Brown and Edna Warren on August 11, 1932.
She married the love of her life, Donald H Gee on March 1, 1975 in Harford Mills, New York. Betty worked for many years as a lab assistant at Cornell University before retiring. She bravely moved from her home in NY at the age of 79 to Abilene, Texas where she began to rebuild her life by making friends quickly. She was a beloved neighbor and faithful friend to many.
Betty was an active member at Wylie Baptist Church and loved her church family and Sunday School class very much. She faithfully served in the choir as well as singing in the annual Living Christmas Tree and nursing homes for the last 7 years. Music was a large part of Betty's life, she enjoyed singing to Jesus and did so for over 40 years. Her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Psalm 84:5- "Blessed are those whose strength is in you." All who knew her, marveled at the strength she walked in, but she knew that strength came from her personal relationship with Jesus.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald H Gee, all of her siblings; her sons, Lanny K Wood, Michael T Wood and Christopher A Wood all of Dryden, NY as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchild, Gracen Faith Saltzgaber.
Betty is survived by her two sons and a daughter; Stephen R and Katie Wood of Brooktondale, NY, Keith P Wood of Virginia, Sherrie L and Dirk Saltzgaber of Abilene, Texas; 24 grandchildren and 34 and counting great-grandchildren. She was continually thankful for her long-time childhood friendship of 78 years with Joyce Merletti of NY. All of these she was tremendously proud of and regularly bragged on to all who would listen.
The Saltzgaber family would like to thank the many compassionate caregivers of Hendrick Hospice Care that made her transition from this mortal body to her heavenly home as peaceful and loving as possible. Memorial contributions may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care of Abilene, Texas @ hendrickhospice.org.
Arrangements were by to The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 8, 2019