|
|
Betty Dean
Wingate - Betty Sue Dean, 84, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, peacefully at her home after a brief illness.
Betty was born May 19, 1935, in Coleman County to Harold and Fannie (Sumners) Burleson, the oldest of their four children. She attended Winters schools and married Hollis Dean on February 23, 1952. After a few homes away, they returned to his family farm in Wingate to raise their family. Betty went to school for her cosmetology license and operated a beauty shop next to their home. During that time, she was a relief rural carrier for the Winters Post Office. In 1989, she and Hollis built and operated "The Shed" restaurant, which became famous throughout Texas and even nationwide for their phenomenal food.
Betty loved to dance, cook and always worked hard for her family; on a rare occasion she would escape the hard work to fish at Oak Creek Reservoir.
Betty was Hollis' rock, his business partner, his number one farm and ranch hand and his best friend for sixty-eight years. Her family meant everything to Betty.
Betty is survived by her husband, Hollis, and their four children, Ricky Dean of Wingate; Becky Stephenson and husband Billy of Abilene; Teresa Jobe and husband Carey of Ovalo; and Carla Wilkinson and husband Bryant of Sweetwater. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; her sister, Cleta Potter of Arlington; brother, David Burleson and wife Vicki of Lake Dallas; and brother, James Burleson and wife Louise of Arlington.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
The family requests that memorials be made in her memory to Interim Hospice of Abilene, 4400 Buffalo Gap Rd Suite 2500, Abilene, TX 79606, The Shriners' Hospital for Children, via the Shriner's web site, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/, or to a .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 9 to May 10, 2020