Betty Fulcher
Abilene - Betty Jo Gregory Fulcher, 81 of Abilene, passed away at her home on November 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday December 5th, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the chapel at Buffalo Gap Cemetery. Viewing will be available from 9am-5pm on Friday December 4th at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St.
Betty Jo Gregory was born in Brady, Texas on October 20th, 1939. She was adopted after birth by Myrtle and Paul L. Gregory of Brady. She lived in Brady until she and her mother moved to Abilene in 1937. Betty attended Valleyview Elementary, North Junior High and Abilene High, graduating in 1958 after being awarded Honorable Commander of Dyess Air Force Base for the day.
Betty went on to attend Tarleton State Jr. College for 2 years and then married Rodney Fulcher. They moved to Lubbock to attend Texas Tech for Rodney's landscape architect degree. In 1972, they moved back to Abilene to open the first landscaping company in Abilene, Gardens of The Southwest. In 1992, Betty moved to San Angelo, then to Oklahoma City to help her dad in business. Later, in 1994, she moved back to Abilene to work at the Betty Hardwick Center.
Preceding Betty in death are her son Blake Fulcher, Former husband Rodney Fulcher, and her grandson Garrett Fulcher. She was a loving great grandmother of Remington and Marcus Fulcher of Montana, grandmother to Sarah, Brandon and Mathew Fulcher, mother to Brad Fulcher and beloved friend to Christi Tucker and Shirley Heller. She was the kindest soul that anyone could hope to meet, and she greatly touched the lives of all who knew her.
