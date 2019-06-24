|
|
Betty Jo Story Rodgers
Abilene - Betty Jo Story Rodgers, age 90, of Abilene, Texas passed away on June 22, 2019 at a local hospital in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, June 24th at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 25th at Wylie Baptist Church with Rev. Darin Ray of Wylie Baptist Officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery.
Betty Jo was born in Hamlin, Texas to Ira Theodore and Hattie Holden Green. She attended school at the Dovie Community and graduated from Hamlin High School. Jo married Loss Story on August 12, 1946. After death of Loss, she was married secondly to Gene Rodgers on February 6, 1993. Jo attended nursing school in Anson, Texas and worked in this profession in Anson and later in Abilene. She later was active with Hendricks Hospital as a board member and volunteered as a pink lady. In her younger years she enjoyed being a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority in Abilene.
Betty Jo was preceded in death by her first husband, Loss in 1984 and second husband, Gene in 2011, three sisters & two brothers. She is survived by her son Mike Story and wife Kay Story of Columbus, Texas and one grandson, Shannon Story of Trapper Creek, Alaska.
Pallbearers will be Russell Price, Jacob Price, William Duke, Kenny Doss & Mike Pueschel.
Memorials may be given to Hendrick Hospice, 1651 Pine, Abilene, TX. 79601, of Abilene, 301 S. Pioneer Dr. #105, Abilene, TX 79605 or .
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to doctors and nurses at Abilene Regional Medical Center, Hendrick Hospice and all the staff at Covenant Place.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 24, 2019