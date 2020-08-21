Betty Keith Morris
Betty Keith Morris, 77 years, peacefully passed away into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior August 20, 2020, with her devoted family by her side. Betty was born February 11, 1943, to Onie and Almay Owen Keith, the youngest of five children.
Betty's parents farmed peanuts, cotton and raised chickens and cattle. At an incredibly young age Betty and her siblings learned the meaning of hard work and the dedication required to provide for a family. She loved her childhood years, although they weren't always easy, she cherished all the working experiences that prepared her for life. Graduating from Dublin High School in 1961, she soon married her sweetheart, Charlie Morris, on May 26, 1961. They would share a loving and lighthearted marriage of fifty-six years until his passing in 2017. After starting a family, Betty obtained her bachelor's degree from Howard Payne University and later in life her master's degree from Tarleton State University, both in education.
She was a long-time elementary principal for Gorman, Early and Hico Independent School Districts, ultimately retiring from Hico. Betty also served on the De Leon School Board well beyond her retirement. She was completely invested in the youth and would always remind her teachers "make sure you treat your students well, they just might be the doctor saving your life one day". She was serious in that statement as she believed all her students had great potential and could succeed in life if they were loved and guided just right. Betty had a true servant's heart. She was always looking for ways to serve others, even when her own health was in decline. She faithfully served on the First Baptist Bereavement Meal Committee for years, volunteered countless hours at the De Leon Clothes Closet and Food Pantry, and even offered free ice from her personal ice machine to anyone who wanted some.
She and Charlie were long-time members of De Leon First Baptist and they loved their church family dearly. They were known for their outward faith in God, often times helping and guiding people to be saved. If they came across someone broken in faith, they set their sights on helping them find way to salvation. They were both always humbly looking for a way to share God's love with others. Many times, that came in the form of a delicious homemade pound cake delivery, an anonymous monetary donation to a family in need, or a hot meal to a stranger down on their luck. They understood that to whom much is given, much is expected. They always tried their best to pay their many blessings forward.
Betty was also a woman of many talents. She was a wonderful seamstress, a hobby she enjoyed her entire life. She was also a fantastic cook, and there was always a back and forth ongoing discussion between she and Charlie as to who was a better cook. Betty's life would not be adequately described if we failed to mention her hilarious and sometimes "out there" sense of humor. She could brighten anyone's day with her perky smile and contagious humor. She was a known and successful prankster around the De Leon community. In her later years, she loved "assisting" her four-legged son, Harry Robert, send in his weekly Free Press musings. She fought a lengthy and courageous battle against cancer and on August 20, 2020, Betty Morris defeated cancer one final time. She is completely healed and at home with the Lord. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, caring neighbor and committed friend. Betty was a wonderful asset to the De Leon community and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Betty is survived by her children, Brad Morris and wife, Vicki, Anthony Morris and wife, Stacy, Anissa Habecker and husband, Chris, and Terri Few and husband, Scott; grandchildren, Chance Elkins and wife, Brittany, Micah Elkins, Staci Habecker, Logan Morris, Charli Morris, Austin Habecker and Kaden Morris; great-grandchildren, Brendon Elkins, Kinslee Elkins and Piper Elkins; brother, Don Ray Keith and wife, Frances; numerous nieces and nephews; other extended family; and many dear friends. She was preceded by her husband, Charles Morris; an infant son; grandsons, Mason Morris and John Elkins; parents; three siblings, LaJoyce Johnson, Daryleen Hodges and Eugene Keith; and four-legged son, Harry Robert Morris.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at De Leon First Baptist Church with Brother Daniel Harper officiating. Betty was laid to rest in Round Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The American Breast Cancer Society in honor of Betty's brave battle. Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com
