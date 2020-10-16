Betty L. Farmer
Eula - On October 15, 2020 Betty Farmer passed from this life. Betty will always be remembered as a loving Mother, Granny, Great-Granny and Sister. She loved to travel with her late husband Jack Farmer and friends. She loved to quilt and sew with the O.E. Quilters from Eula. Her children and grandchildren have many beautiful quilts that she put her loving stitches into as memory of her love. Betty was a member of the Clyde Church of Christ. She was a member of the Eula Women Club. She loved playing games with her sweet friends at University.
Betty Lou Farmer was born on November 13, 1928 in Baird to Ulysses and Eula Allen Hamilton and grew up in Baird, Texas. She graduated from Baird High School and worked for GMAC Financial for 30+ years before retiring.
Betty Farmer is survived by two daughters, Jan Windham and spouse Tom on Baird and Susan Davis and spouse Jimmy of Celeste, Texas; one son, Bryan Farmer and spouse Kim of Eula. She has seven grandchildren, Tessa Simmons and Steve, Tom Farmer and Jessica, Crystal Davis, Jackie Naron and Trey, Teri Hollis and Justin, Traci Blount and Garrett and Kayla O'Quinn and Blake. She was 14 great grandchildren, Sloan Simmons, Summer Simmons, Kasey Paulson, Mayleigh Jones, Cody Davis, Jack Farmer, Tinley Farmer, Charlie Naron, Codi Naron, Ryli Hollis, Berklie Blount, Beckett Blount, Heidi O'Quinn and Callahan O'Quinn. One sister, Ann Jo Mitchell of Llano. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Farmer.
The family would like to say "Thank you" to the caring staff of Home Instead, University Place and Hendrick Hospice for the tender loving care shown for Betty and her family. You have a special place in our hearts.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Clyde Church of Christ with David Peterson officiating. Burial will follow in the Eula Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde.
Memorial may be made to the Eula Cemetery or the charity of your choice
.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com