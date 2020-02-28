|
|
Betty Lackey Ingram
Abilene - Betty Lackey Ingram, 74, a lifelong resident of Abilene won her battle with cancer on February 27, 2020. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Harold Lawson Ingram.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene at 2:00 PM with Pastor Dorothy Boren officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 Hwy. 277 S. in Abilene from 5-7:00 PM.
Betty was born August 17, 1945 to the late Mr. & Mrs. JB Lackey in Abilene. She married her late husband Harold in 1964 they enjoyed 51 beautiful years of marriage before his passing. She spent the majority of her career working in numerous bakeries, retiring from Albertsons. She went on to work at United Supermarkets & Walmart before again retiring to become and full time MEMA. She enjoyed camping and made many special memories with her family through the years on trips. Her faith sustained and gave her much strength she truly loved God.
She was preceded in death by her parents J.B. and Lois (Baker) Lackey, her husband, Harold Ingram, and her sister.
She is survived by her three sons, Terry Ingram and wife Barbara, Randy Ingram and wife Marian, Tyray Ingram and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Tyler Ingram, Jamie Boyd, Kaitlin Ingram, Kiersten Ingram, Nick Ingram, and Emily Ingram; her brothers; sister-in-law's; numerous other relatives and special friends.
To leaves condolences to the Ingram family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020