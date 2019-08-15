|
|
Betty Lou Lyles
Benjamin - Betty Lou Lyles, 90, a longtime resident of Benjamin, TX, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 10:00a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Benjamin, with Mr. Riley Carver officiating. Burial will follow services at Benjamin Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Knox City. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the funeral home, 210 Avenue A., Knox City, TX.
Betty was born March 28, 1929 in Frankston, TX, to Lucy (Dickerson) and Carl Coats. She married Lewis Lyles on October 6, 1948 in Henrietta, TX. Betty was the Girl Scout and Cub Scout Leader. She loved teaching children in Sunday School, making a home, cooking during cattle round-ups, barrel racing, oil painting, and visiting with close friends and family. Betty was a member of Eastern Star, and the First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Robinson and husband John of Sherman; son, Mike Lyles and wife Tammy of Benjamin; 6 granddaughters, Sonya Robinson and partner Jessica Moore of Georgetown, Susanne Brackeen and husband Monty of Gunter, Sarah Gonzalez and husband Leo of Austin, Stephanie Granberry and husband Brandon of Montgomery, Joy Pool and husband Kip of Benjamin, and Cassie Wainscott and husband Cody of Tennessee; 3 grandsons, Tom Lyles and wife Micah of Benjamin, Tyler Collins of Lubbock; and Jacey Collins and wife Sara of Benjamin; and 3 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Lucy Coats; father, Carl Coats; husband, Lewis Lyles; and brother, Horace Coats.
Memorials may be made in Betty's name to: Home Hospice, PO Box 2306, Sherman, TX 75091.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 15, 2019