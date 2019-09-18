Resources
1935 - 2019
Betty Edgin Magee, age 84 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was born August 13, 1935 in Abilene, Texas, the daughter of the late Curtis Carter and the late Pauline Stafford Carter. She retired from banking, having served as a lending officer for more than fifteen years. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Gerald Magee and two brothers, Jerry Carter and Paul Carter, both of Texas. Survivors include her daughters: Paula Gillispie, Suzie Johnson, and Teri Houck; six grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated and taken back to her home state of Texas. No local services are planned at this time. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 18, 2019
