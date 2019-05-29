|
Betty Pittman passed away Saturday 25 of May 2019. Graveside Services will be 12:00 noon, Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Central Cemetery, Hawley Texas, Under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene Texas.
She was born February 15 1948 in Sweetwater to Arthur and Annie Bean. She worked at Hendrick Hospital for 29 years. Betty enjoyed watching old movies on AMC and TV shows on food Network and HGTV, also spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rusty Pittman 4 brothers and 1 great grandson.
She is survived by one sister Nora Tenney 1 brother in-law Darrell Tenney. 1 sister in-law Linda Bean 2 sons Barry and Jimmy 1 daughter in-law Ruby 2 daughters Laura and Naomi and one son in-law Johnny. 4 grandson and 5 granddaughters. 6 great grandsons 5 great granddaughters.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 29, 2019