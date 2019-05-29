Services
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Central Cemetery
Hawley, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Pittman


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Pittman Obituary
Betty Pittman passed away Saturday 25 of May 2019. Graveside Services will be 12:00 noon, Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Central Cemetery, Hawley Texas, Under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene Texas.

She was born February 15 1948 in Sweetwater to Arthur and Annie Bean. She worked at Hendrick Hospital for 29 years. Betty enjoyed watching old movies on AMC and TV shows on food Network and HGTV, also spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rusty Pittman 4 brothers and 1 great grandson.

She is survived by one sister Nora Tenney 1 brother in-law Darrell Tenney. 1 sister in-law Linda Bean 2 sons Barry and Jimmy 1 daughter in-law Ruby 2 daughters Laura and Naomi and one son in-law Johnny. 4 grandson and 5 granddaughters. 6 great grandsons 5 great granddaughters.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now