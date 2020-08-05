Betty Poe
Knox City - Betty Poe, 87, a longtime resident of Knox City, TX, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. A graveside service will be at 11:00AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Knox City, TX cemetery, with Rev. Jim Reid officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes. A visitation is planned from 5:00-7:00PM, Friday, August 7, 2020 at the funeral home, 210 Ave A., Knox City, TX.
Betty was born July 29, 1933 in Haskell Co., Texas, to Bertie (Sharp) and Lonzo Poe. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, O'Brien, and loved doing her church work.
She is survived by her sister, Edith Broach of Knox City; sister-in-law, Jimmie Poe of Katy; 6 nieces, Mona Schultz and husband Chris of Dallas, Christi Garner and husband Charles of Seminole, Lydia Bloom and husband Dennis of Snyder, Kathy Turner and husband Keith of Austin, Janet Reed and husband Gary of Benjamin, Iva Mauldin of Italy; 7 nephews, John Broach and wife Trisha of Lytle, Edd Broach and wife Rhonda of Spring Branch, Greg Reddell and wife Vita of Abilene, David Reddell and wife Erin of Odessa, Lonnie Reddell and wife Lydia of Millsand, NM, Jerry Poe and wife Amber of Reno, NV, Rick Poe and wife Lisa of Fortuna, CA; and special friends Sharon and Don Dodson of Lubbock.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertie and Lonzo Poe; two sisters, Mary Reddell, Leonia Ravy; and three brothers, Don Poe, Oather Poe, and Theodore Poe.
