Betty Rash Whigham



Abilene - Betty Rash Whigham of Abilene, Texas died on July 9, 2019. Betty was born February 22, 1930 to N.L. "Boss" Winter and and Leta Bell Winter. She received her primary education from Swenson and Aspermont public schools. Betty worked for Hogue's Glidden Paint & Decorating Studio for 29 years. After her long employment with Hogue's, she then had a successful career selling Avon with many rewards and recognition.



Betty enjoyed working and her passion was being out at the ranch feeding the cows and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband: Jack Wilson Rash, second husband: Ben Whigham and her brother N.L. "Wad" Winter, Jr.



Left to cherish her memories are her son Rex Rash and and wife Jo Ella of Tuscola; a granddaughter Lynna Rollwitz and husband Paul of Ballinger; a grandson Lee Rash and wife Kate of Austin, a sister, Marie Hogue of Abilene and four great-grandchildren: Weston, Luke, Kyndal and Devon.



Services will be held Thursday July 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Elmcrest Baptist Church, 517 N. Pioneer Dr. Abilene, Texas. Graveside service



Following at 3:00 PM at Aspermont Cemetery.



Online condolences can be made at www.Northsfuneralhome.com Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 11, 2019