Betty Renner

Abilene - Betty Louise Renner, 79, recently of Abilene and previously of Pampa, died Monday, July 13, 2020 in Abilene. She was born in Artesia, NM on February 18, 1941 to J.C. Hefley and Mary Lee (Kirk) Hefley.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. The family will hold services at a later date.
Betty lived in Pampa until 2014 when she moved to Abilene. She enjoyed oil painting and loved crafting - especially making jewelry, and Christmas decorations around the holidays. She was a very loving grandma to her three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donnie Renner, and her son, Johnnie Renner.
Betty is survived by one daughter; sister, Kathryn Gunter and husband Tommy of Abilene; granddaughter, Lacey Renner and fiancé Justin Towery of Pampa; grandson, Garrett Renner and wife Sierra of Pampa; granddaughter, Chelsea DeWitt and husband Michael of Bovina; great-grandchildren, Lexi, Rosie, and Makayla DeWitt, as well as Arya and Johnnie-Mike Renner. She also leaves behind a special child in her life, Kylie Tuttle, a special cousin, Carolyn Elliott, many nieces and one nephew. Special thanks to the staff at Northern Oaks Living & Rehabilitation.
