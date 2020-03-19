Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Adams-Graham Funeral Home
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Mount Hope Cemetery
1934 - 2020
ANSON - BETTY SUE TERRELL, 86, died, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Anson General Hospital. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home. Family visitation will be 5:00 to 6:30 Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born January 1, 1934 in Dallas, Betty was a daughter of the late Charles and Sybil (Gotcher) Cobb. She married Elton "Tuffy" Terrell December 28, 1951. They moved to Anson from Frisco in 1967. Betty worked with Tuffy at the Anson Implement. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Anson.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband (Tuffy Terrell), a son (Mike Terrell) and two brothers (W. D. Cobb and Richard Cobb).

Survivors include two sons, Mark Terrell (and wife, Teresa) of Anson and Mitch Terrell (and Deborah Beasley) of Anson; three grandsons, Trevor Terrell, Cory Terrell, Tyler Terrell, Michael Hubbard and Jeff Hubbard; five great-grandchildren, Tallan and Garrett Hubbard, Weston, Aniston and Braxton Terrell.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
