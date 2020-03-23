|
Betty Todd Upchurch Doan
Stamford - Betty Todd Upchurch Doan, 97, of Stamford passed away Saturday March 21 in Stamford. A private family graveside service will be held in the Highland Memorial Cemetery with Pastor John Erwin officiating, under the direction of Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home.
Betty Upchurch was born October 3, 1922 in Tallapoosa, Georgia to Pierce and Pearl Todd Upchurch. She married Vernon Criswell Doan October 4, 1942 in South Mill, North Carolina. He preceded her in death October 7, 1974.
Betty was a resident of Stamford since 1959 and was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. She worked as a hairdresser for several years, but was better known for her long association with Cashway Food Store. Betty loved cooking and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed family trips to Ruidoso and casino trips with her friends. Betty was an avid Stamford Bulldog supporter and listened faithfully to the football games on the radio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Chris Doan and brother Pierce Upchurch II.
She is survived by three daughters Sherry Christensen and husband Chris of Chula Vista, California; Peggy Larance and husband Bruce of Fort Worth; Marsha Johnson and husband Terry of Spokane, Washington; 2 sons Jimmy Doan and wife Dorothy of Stamford, and Pierce Doan and wife Ann of Fort Worth; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law Melba Doan and Nancy Upchurch.
Memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church Stamford, Texas or donor's favorite charity.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020