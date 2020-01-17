|
Betty Wade
Abilene - Betty Louise Wade, 89, of Abilene, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2020. She was born Betty Louise Lang to Lloyd and Trilbie (Harris) Lang on September 1, 1930, in Temple, TX.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, from 6 pm until 7 pm at The Hamil family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Funeral services will be Sunday, January 19, at Tye Baptist Church, at 2:30 pm with Brother Bill of Tye Baptist officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel.
Betty attended school in Noodle, TX and graduated from Sunset High School in Dallas. She married Calvin Wade on January 8, 1949, and they spent 60 years together until his death in 2009. She lived in the Abilene and Hodges communities for many years, and she worked for the Hamil Family at Elliott Hamil Funeral Home for nearly 40 years. Betty was a long-time member of Tye Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Trilbie Lang, and her husband, Calvin Wade.
Betty is survived by her son, Terry Wade and wife Beverly; son, Kyle Wade and wife Gloria; sister, Lena Wade and husband Dwayne; grandchildren, Christie Wade, Jim Wade and wife Kyla, Kaci Johnson and husband Cody, and Kodi Wade. Betty also leaves behind 7 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tye Baptist Church, 207 Morgan St, Tye, TX 79563, or to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Hendrick Hospice Care, Wisteria Place, and Visiting Angels for their support and care of Betty.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020