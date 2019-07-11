|
|
Bettye Jeane Britt Lindsey
Abilene - Bettye Jeane Britt Lindsey passed away on July 8, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. She has run the good race, finished her fight with Alzheimer Disease, and has now stepped into her Heavenly home.
Bettye, the oldest daughter of the late Tom and Sydelle Britt, was born on May 14, 1938, in Chillicothe, Texas, at the home of her grandparents, the late Jessie and Effie Britt; her maternal grandparents were Fritz and Mattie Sump of Giddings, Texas. Bettye attended Chillicothe High School where she was a cheerleader and captain of the basketball team, graduating in 1956. She loved going back to homecoming to see her many friends as well as many of her former students.
Bettye attended Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, Texas, her freshman year and then transferred to North Texas State College in Denton, Texas, where she received a BA degree in elementary education. Her first teaching position was at a private school, Greenhill, in Dallas, Texas. She taught first grade in Chillicothe and also taught junior high in Odell, Texas. Bettye worked as a paralegal for her husband, attorney Bob Lindsey, until her retirement.
Bettye and Bob were married on December 22, 1961, in the Methodist Church in Chillicothe. She is survived by her husband, Bob, their two sons Link (Karin) Lindsey and Britt (Jill) Lindsey, and their grandson Thomas (Crystal) Lindsey, all of Abilene, Texas. She adored her grandchildren, Leo and Max, and her great grandchildren, Jonathon and Lilliana Lindsey. She is survived by her sister Sharon (Dean) Stanford of Abilene, her lifelong friend Nancy Meharg Singleton of Chillicothe, her friends Nita Whisenhunt and Ruth Ann Wheeler, and her friend and caregiver Ida Meredith.
Being a strong Christian and raised in the Presbyterian Church at Chillicothe that was established by her paternal grandparents, Bettye found fulfillment in teaching children as a Bible Study Fellowship teacher. She loved this calling and fulfilled this role for many years. She was gifted and creative in all her story telling and could get her friends and family laughing so hard they would cry. All will agree that she made a good story even better. Even today, the impact of her friendship and the memories of her years growing up in Chillicothe are precious in so many lives.
Antiques were a favorite of Bettye, and she delighted in the "hunt." She also had a deep interest in genealogy, researching both her mother and father's families and tracing family members as far back as the American Revolution and the Civil War. She enjoyed going to Red River, New Mexico, with her family and friends during the heat of the summer and often returned during the winter for skiing.
Bettye's family would like to thank Dr. Patricia Shirley and her staff for the care they gave to Bettye, as well as the nursing staff and aides who were so good to Bettye during the time she was at Windcrest Alzheimer's Care Center.
Visitation will be Friday, July 12 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas from 5:30 P.M. until 7:00 P. M. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A. M. Saturday, July 13 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at the Chillicothe Cemetery at 3:00 P. M.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation, P.O. Box 30783, Tucson, AZ 85751 or a .
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 11, 2019