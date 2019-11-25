|
Beulah (Rose) Watson, 95, passed away November 24, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Adams-Foster-Ray Funeral Home Chapel in Hamlin. Burial will be in Hamlin Memorial Cemetery.
Born January 13, 1934, Beulah was the daughter of the late James and Icy Lenona (Brankum) Rose. She graduated from Hamlin High School and married Leonard Watson on July 19, 1945, in Hamlin. They lived in Stamford since 1952 and owned and operated Stamford Steam Laundry until retirement. Beulah loved to work in her garden and working side-by-side with her husband. She was Baptist.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister (Lorene), and two brothers (Radian and Billy Don).
Survivors include two brothers Jim Rose and Roy Rose; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019