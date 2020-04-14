|
Mrs. Beverly Ann Sturdivant, 75 of Big Spring, TX went to be with her Lord & Savior on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Odessa Regional Medical Center.
Services for Beverly will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hillside Memorial Gardens with Mr. Todd Stewart officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.
Beverly Sturdivant, "Meme", was born on June 12, 1944 in Sweetwater, TX to Jimmie and Esta Black. She married her high school sweetheart Milton Sturdivant on June 16, 1961 in Snyder, TX. Beverly was a devout Christian who fiercely loved the Lord, serving as Church secretary for many years. Beverly was known for her contagious smile, warm hugs, love of sweets, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Beverly is survived by her daughter Melissa Buchanan and husband D'Wane of Snyder, TX. One son Landon Sturdivant and wife Cindy of Kerrville, TX. Five granddaughters: Shaela Talamantez and husband Jesse of Big Spring, TX. Megan Conner and husband Jesse of Snyder, TX. Ashley Jones and husband Aaron of Mayesville, OK. Aarika Ellsworth and husband Matthew of Tuscon, AZ. Two Grandsons: Justin Williams and wife Jenny of Dupont, WA and Aron Buchanan of Kyle TX. Beverly had 10 great-grandchildren whom she loved deeply and her best friend and sister-in-law Gwen Stewart of Snyder, TX.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmie and Esta Black. Her beloved husband of 55 years, Milton. Both brothers and sisters-in-law, Vonnie and Jean Black and James and Velesta Black.
Due to the circumstance of our world currently, visitation will not be held.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020