Beverly Joan Carroll Howe was born July 19, 1946 in Checotah, Oklahoma and got to Texas as soon as she could. She was born to Charles and Lucky Lois (Coley) Carroll. She graduated from Boynton High School in Oklahoma, she attended cosmetology school and later transferred to Cisco Junior College. She was a hairdresser for 38 years, worked for the Eula School District for 11 years and the Clyde Pharmacy for eight years. She met and fell in love with Buddy Howe. They married in Clyde on January 24, 1976. She and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clyde.
Beverly had never met a stranger and no one ever dulled her sparkle. She took flight to her eternal home on October 8, 2019 at 12:35 PM. Her family and friends will not soon forget her smile, her laughter, and her inability to sit still. She enjoyed yard sells, the Dollar Store, and spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Buddy Howe of Clyde; two sons, Lester Howe and partner Lou Ann of West and Brad Johnson and husband Corey of Austin; daughter Cindy Seabourn and husband Bert of Clyde; four beloved grandchildren, Jon Seabourn, KaSarah Morgan, Jordan Howe and Nick Howe and many nieces and nephews.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Gary Carroll.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Clyde with Dr. Toby Henson officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the church on Saturday.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019