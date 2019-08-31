|
|
Beverly (Gibson) Johnson
Abilene - Beverly (Gibson) Johnson, age 89, of Abilene, Texas passed away in Abilene on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Visitation: 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Friday August 30, 2019, Martin's Funeral Home, Granbury, Texas; Service: 10:00 A.M. Saturday August 31, 2019, Martin's Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury, Texas; Interment to follow, Granbury Cemetery, Granbury, Texas.
Beverly was born on June 25, 1930 in Granbury, Texas to Harley and Mildred Cherry. She was preceded in death by her husband: James Boyd Gibson; husband: Minor Johnson; son: James Robert Gibson; step son: Russell Johnson; and her parents: Harley and Mildred Cherry.
Beverly is survived by her children: Steve Gibson (Patti), Cheryl Scott (Bobby); step- children: Minor Jean Melton (Paul), Roy Johnson (Alejandra); grandchildren: Marca Gibson, Seth Gibson and wife Jill, Macy Pope and husband Patrick, Claudette Ratliff and husband Steve, Celeste Everts and husband Ronnie; step-grandchildren: Bridgett Holder (Matt), Misty Purcell (Thad), Doug Brown, Kaitlyn Gerardi (Travis), Alli Claunch (Corey), Daniel Johnson, Sherri Merrill (John); and many great-grandchildren who she loved very much.
Services are under the direction of Martin's Funeral Home, Granbury, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 31, 2019