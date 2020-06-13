Bill Jeffery James, Sr.
Abilene - Bill Jeffery James, Sr died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Bill was born on February 11, 1941. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Ellen Rowley James. Bill was survived by his children, Robbie, Kimberly, Bill (Jeff) Jr, Keith, and Lea-Ellen; his brother, Don (Joanne) James, and two sisters Monteva (Dub) Vinson and Iwana Bagley. Also, he was survived by his nephews, Joe Don and Paul James, Lanny and Randy Vinson, Perry, Mark, and Scott Randolph; nine grandchildren and thirteen greatgrandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Alton James and Ola Mae Ransdell, his grandparents, Lonnie and Lela James and Ben and Dora Hinkle. Bill will be interred with his wife, Sarah, at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery At Abilene 7457 W Lake Rd, Abilene, TX 79601, during a private ceremony.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.