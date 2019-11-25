|
Bill R. "Pawpaw" Thomas
Haskell - Bill R. "Pawpaw" Thomas, 85, a long time resident of Haskell, TX, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Eastside Baptist Church, with Rev. Terry Bunch officiating. A private family interment service to follow funeral services under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00p.m, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the funeral home, 304 N. 2nd St., Haskell, TX.
Bill was born October 19, 1934 in Haskell Co., to Annie Mae (Turnbow) Wilson and Joseph Adell Thomas. He married Grace (Kammenga) on April 19, 1963 in Morton, TX. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. Bill loved boat racing, tractor pulling, and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Thomas of Haskell; two sons, Billy Ray Thomas, Jr. of Haskell, and Joey Thomas and wife Tiffany of Haskell; five grandsons, Joshua Thomas and wife Kleesy of Merkel, Aaron Thomas of Dallas, Keaton Thomas and fiancé Jordan Robinson of Haskell, Payton Thomas of Lubbock, and Tanner Thomas of San Angelo; granddaughter, Makenzie Reese and husband Tyler of Lubbock; two great-grandsons, Leo Thomas and Ben Thomas both of Merkel; one great-granddaughter, Hayden Robinson of Haskell; one sister, Mary Ann Wheatley and husband Jerry of Cleburne; two nephews and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Annie (Turnbow) Wilson; and father, Joseph Adell Thomas.
Memorials may be given in Bill's name to: Hendrick Hospice, Eastside Baptist Church, or Haskell Council Food Distribution Center.
