1/1
Bill Stratton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Stratton

Abilene - William (Bill) S. Stratton, Jr., 88, of Dallas, passed away on September 20, 2020 in Abilene.

Visitation will be 5:00pm - 7:00pm, Thursday, September 24th at The Hamil Family Funeral Home in Abilene. At 6:00 pm, Dr. Jeff Reid, Associate Pastor at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene, will offer a prayer for Bill. Graveside services will follow at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery in Dallas, Texas at 1:00pm Thursday, October 1st. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.

Bill was born in the front bedroom of the family home on Velaso Avenue in Dallas, Texas to Bill and Vera Stratton on September 5th, 1932. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas and went on to attend Texas A&M in the Aggie Corps, graduating in 1954 with a bachelor's in mechanical engineering. Bill was married to Marjorie Louise Lloyd on June 25th, 1954 and began what was to be a very full and memorable life full of love and adventure. He began working for Sun Pipeline Company in Beaumont, Texas shortly after graduation and went on to travel the globe with Margie for the next 45 years, having lived in Venezuela, Philadelphia, Dallas, Hong Kong and Gabon, West Africa. After Margie's passing in 2000, Bill married Trilba Keller of Abilene on September 7, 2001. Thus, began another globetrotting marriage as Bill and Tril happily traveled the world. During his college years, he was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve our country during the Korean War as an MP in France, returning home to finish his ME degree almost two years later.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Vera Stratton, his sister Frances Stratton Bell and his wife Marjorie Stratton.

Bill is survived by his wife Tril Stratton; son Gary Stratton of College Station; daughter Shelly Dillin of Dallas; stepson Britt and Judy Keller of Sugar Land; step daughter Cheryl Solberg of Grinnell, Kansas; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be given to The American Cancer Society or The American Diabetes Association.

The family of Bill Stratton wishes to extend our sincere, heart-felt thanks to John Stevens and Greg Pace of Abilene for their incredible friendship full of love, laughter, support and direction, BeeHive Homes of Abilene for the genuine love and affection they showered on Bill while caring for him during his last days and Kathi Carter of BeeHive Homes of Abilene for her outstanding and exhaustive efforts to make sure he was truly at home.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamil Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved