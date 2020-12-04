1/1
Bill Suggs
Bill Suggs

Winters - Bill S. Suggs, 86, of Winters passed away the evening of November 30, 2020 in San Angelo.

Bill married Joyce McCain in 1973 and combined they had 5 children. Larry Suggs of Spokane, Washington, Wayne Hollabaugh and wife Tanya of Amarillo, Phil Hollabaugh and wife Linda of Wichita Falls, Dana Suggs Mason and husband Dennis of Lubbock. He is proceeded in death by his parents John and Florence Suggs of San Angelo, daughter Kim Suggs Vinson and her 2 sons Billy and Richard Spegiel of Lubbock and a brother, Finis Ray Suggs of Grand Prairie.

He is survived by his wife Joyce, a sister Johnnie Merle Magee of Irving, 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren!

Bill joined the Army after graduation from Monahans High School and is a Veteran of the Korean War. He moved to Abilene and worked for Automation for 20 years. He then estasblished his own business, B & J Grinding. In 2006 He and Joyce retired to Winters. They were members of the Church of Christ. He was an avid fisherman and was the best 42 player in these parts!

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to Meals on Wheels.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
