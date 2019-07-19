Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Elm Creek Baptist Church
6110 FM 89
Tuscola, TX
1948 - 2019
Abilene - Billie Holliman, 71, of Abilene, TX passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 14, 2019 with her daughter by her side.

She was born to parents Loyd "Speck" and Thelma "Meme" Holliman on May 8, 1948 in Quanah, TX. Billie graduated high school from Dalhart High School and attended Lamar Junior College in Colorado. Billie worked in the auto auction business in Amarillo, Colorado Springs and Albuquerque; which eventually led her to Abilene where she worked for Herb Pittman at Big State Auto Auction. Billie has always had a love for animals, especially dogs. Although she usually had three or four dogs of her own, it was common for her to pick up stray dogs and foster them until they found their forever home.

Billie is survived by her Mother, Thelma "Meme" Holliman; Daughter, Heather (Craig) Welburn; Sister, Debbie (Terry Blake) Finch; Brother Loyd (Desiree) Holliman; and grandchildren, Sydney and Murray Welburn. She was preceded in death by her loving father, Loyd "Speck" Holliman.

A service for Billie will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Elm Creek Baptist Church, 6110 FM 89, Tuscola. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Taylor Jones Humane Society.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 19, 2019
