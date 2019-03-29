Billie Jean Hoefer



Abilene - Billie Jean Hoefer, 89, of Abilene, Texas passed away peacefully March 20, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, March 29th, 5:00-6:30pm at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street in Abilene.



Following a private family burial, a service honoring Billie's life will be at 11:00am, March 30th, in the chapel of Piersall Funeral Directors with Dr Robert Monk officiating.



Billie was born in Ellis County to William and Johnnie Hargus on October 9, 1929. She graduated Valedictorian from Bardwell High School in 1946 and entered McMurry College the same year. While at McMurry, she met and married Floren G (Hoef) Hoefer. They both graduated from McMurry in 1949 and moved to Snyder, Texas, where twin sons were born in 1950. Billie taught school in Snyder for 3 years before the couple moved to Abilene in 1960. After teaching at Madison Junior High for 19 years, Billie retired in 1985. She then enjoyed her time volunteering as a "Pink Lady" at Hendrick Medical Center.



Billie's interests included her family's sports activities, travel, bridge, reading and her St Paul Methodist Church Propheteers Sunday School class. She was very proud of her family and especially enjoyed hearing about the latest happenings in the lives of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Billie was preceded in death by her parents and husband.



Survivors include sons Larry (Kathy) of Waco and Barry (Linda) of Abilene; five grandchildren: Alison (Chris) Schupp, Tyler Hoefer, Bennett (Jenna) Hoefer, Lindsay Hoefer and Landon Hoefer; also great grandchildren: Sydney Schupp, Samantha Schupp, Sophia Schupp, Avery Hoefer, Sadie Jean Hoefer, Josie Hoefer and Weston Hoefer.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the , 149 N Willis St, #10, Abilene, TX 79603, St Paul United Methodist Church 525 Beech St, Abilene, TX 79601, or the .