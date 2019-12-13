|
Billie Joe, "B.J", "BO" Shirley, aged 91, of Lawn passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 9, 2019. After a life's journey that can be described as nothing short of amazing.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 at 6:000 PM in the Chapel of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 Hwy. 277 S in Abilene. Services will be officiated by Bishop Michael Eldridge. The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM prior to the service which immediately follows in the funeral home chapel.
Bo came into this world on Nov. 21, 1928 in Eastland, Texas. His parents were the late Franklin Homer and Willie Mae (Kellett) Shirley. He graduated from Guthrie High School and furthered his education at Northwestern and Southwestern Universities in Oklahoma. He served in the Air Force in WW II and The Korean War. He studied jet propulsion and was an engine crew chief for the first F-86 Sabre aircraft. After returning from service, Bo started working in the oil and gas business, eventually starting his own drilling company. To save time in the oilfield, he became a private pilot. He invented and patented a down hole pressure tool for use in oilfields across the country. During this time, he married the love of his life, the late Doris Lee (Good) Shirley on Sept. 27, 1953. They lived in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, California, Louisiana, then returned to Abilene in 1978. In 1995, they moved to the Jim Ned Valley. After his wife suffered a major stroke, Bo lovingly became her caregiver.
He and his wife studied art under the instruction of Mr. Dord Fitz and later, under Louise Nevelson.
Bo and Doris raised three children, and enjoyed entertaining their grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, son Steven Dale Shirley, siblings, Danny Shirley, Charlene Bomer, Gloria Ward, and Sam Shirley.
He is survived by two daughters Joanna Shirley and Stacy Ricard and spouse Gordon Ricard III, daughter-in-law Becky Shirley and 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
The family of Mr. Shirley would like to thank the staff of Hendricks Hospice for the care of their loved one.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019