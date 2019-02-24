|
|
Billie Mae Bean
Stamford, TX
On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Billie Mae Bean passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior at the age of 95.
Billie Welsh Bean was born to Edgar Welsh and Mana Yancy Welsh in Haskell, TX, on January 10, 1924. Billie was a lifetime resident of Haskell County until 2000 when she and Ellis moved to Jones County to make their home in Stamford, TX.
Billie attended Paint Creek School until she transferred and graduated from Haskell High School. Billie married Ellis Bean on March 7, 1941 in Anson, TX and began her career as a homemaker. Her commitment to home and family was highlighted by family gatherings, meals and quilting projects. Billie actively participated in the Berryhill Quilting Club, served as a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts at Paint Creek and was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Stamford.
Billie has now rejoined these family members in Heaven: her parents, her husband of 61 years, Ellis Bean who preceded her in death on January 7, 2003, 2 daughters Linda Witkowski and Patricia Smith, infant son Johnnie Ellis Bean, 3 sisters, Dorothy Morgan, Joe Watkins, and Barbara Pinkston, and 3 brothers; Jerry Welsh, Ernest Welsh, and Frank Welsh.
Left to cherish her memory; 1 son Lance Stacy Bean and wife Laura of Cleburne, TX; 7 grandsons, Craig Smith, Monty Smith, Brian Smith, Ernie Smith, Michael Witkowski, Jason Witkowski, Ryan Bean; 1 granddaughter, Stacey Nakagai, 13 great grandchildren, 10 step great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren and her special companion, a cat named Baby; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Tankersley Funeral Home (807 Columbia) in Stamford, TX. Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 25, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Stamford, TX with Rev. Joe Walton officiating. Burial will follow at the Rockdale Cemetery in Haskell County under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be made at www.tankersleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 24, 2019