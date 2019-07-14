Billie Masters



Abilene - Billie Joyce Masters, 84 of Austin, passed away June 22, 2019 in Abilene, where she had resided for the past two years. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Georgetown.



Billie was born to William and Maudie McKay Wilkins on September 6, 1934 in Rotan, Texas.



At 28 years-old, Billie and her family moved from Abilene to Austin where she began her career as a hostess at the Driskill Hotel Restaurant. Her belief in hard work, diligence in learning, curiosity in life, and love of beauty led her to successful endeavors as a caterer, a gardener, and an antique dealer. Billie dealt specifically in French antiques, which took her to Paris, the city she loved best, where she leased and later owned an apartment from which she worked several months each year. Her enthusiasm for life, chocolate and anything pink are stories worthy of remembering, and repeating. We will never forget.



The family is thankful to Addy Guerra, who gifted Billie's journey with professional care, encased with dignity, understanding and humor, and Hospice of The Big Country who gave their knowledge and dedication of love and care to Billie.



Billie is survived by three children, Loretta (Walter) White of Austin, Danny (Mary) Masters of Georgetown, and Paul Masters of Austin, four grandsons, and nine great-grandchildren.



Also, her sister, Betty Davis of Abilene, as well as several nieces and nephews. Billie had countless friends in Abilene, Austin, and Paris, France, including Jace Minor, Anne Golding, Dominique Dreyfus and Sabine Dederoy-Lamine.



Billie is preceded in death by her children's father, Clay Masters, her parents, her nephew Mark Welch, and her brother-in-love, Alton Davis.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of the Big Country, 4601 Hartford Street, Abilene, 79605 or a .