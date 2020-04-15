|
|
Billie Rich
Abilene - Billie Anne (Keeton) Rich, age 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 13, 2020.
Viewing will be Thursday, April 16, from 4 pm until 7 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Due to state regulations regarding COVID-19, attendance will be restricted to 10 people at a time. Please take this into consideration when visiting with the family that others may be waiting. Funeral services are private.
She was a 1955 graduate from Brownwood High School, then she went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management. Billie was employed with the Medical Arts Hospital from 1957-1964, and the Texas Department of Transportation, Brownwood District, from 1964-1970. From May, 1970-1993, she transferred to the Abilene District where she retired as Management Auditor. She enjoyed crafts, plants and traveling in their RV. She was a member (Life) of Beta Sigma Phi International, American Business Women's Association (ABWA), Texas Master Gardener's Association, and Big Country Master Gardener's Association. Billie held the Master Gardener Certification through the Texas A & M Extension Service. She was a former member of the Executive Women in Texas Government Association. Her volunteer activities included Social Committee for the Retired Killer's Reunion and Wild Game Feast benefitting the Ben Richey Boys Ranch, Hospice Tree of Life, West Texas Rehabilitation Center Telethon, Big Country Master Gardener's Special Projects, Christmas in November Arts and Crafts Show benefitting ABWA scholarships, and the annual Ben Richey Boys Ranch Clay Break Classic. Billie was also a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, William (Bill) Rich; son, Ricki Stanley and wife Linda of Carrolton Texas; son, Micki Stanley and wife Louanne of Brownwood Texas, and daughter Lisa Langley of Georgetown Texas. She is also survived by her siblings: sister, Jerre Crisp of San Angelo Texas; brother, Albert Carl Keeton Jr. and wife Gayla of Keller Texas; sister, Pam Luster and husband Lynn of Brownwood Texas; brother, Tommy Keeton and fiancé Lynda from Brownwood Texas, and Lanell O'Neill of California. Billie also leaves behind seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, Albert Carl Keeton Sr. and Evelyn Franklin Slagle Keeton, and brother Raymond Albert Keeton.
The family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Billie's honor to The Ben Richey Boys Ranch, www.benrichey.org, or P.O. Box 5111, Abilene, Texas, 79608.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020