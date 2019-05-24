Billy Bob Younglove Dunn



Abilene - Billy Bob Younglove Dunn, 84, of Abilene, peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Abilene, Texas. Viewing will held Friday, May 24 at 5:30-7:30pm at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 25, at 9:00am at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.



Bill was born on September 26, 1934 in Santa Anna, Texas to Vada Smith Younglove and William Robert Younglove. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Brown Dunn; his brother, Jack Dunn of Waco, Texas; and his parents. Bill graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1952.



He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Brown. They were married for 62 years. Bill had a lifelong career in LTL freight, which included Merchants, Santa Fe, East Texas, and ABF Motor Freights. He retired after 38 years of service.



He is survived by his six children, Terri and her husband Russell, Billy, Mickey and his wife Candy, Angela, Mary and her husband Danny, and Paula and her husband Quincy. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and his beloved pet, Rio.



Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary