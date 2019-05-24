Services
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Bob Younglove Dunn


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Bob Younglove Dunn Obituary
Billy Bob Younglove Dunn

Abilene - Billy Bob Younglove Dunn, 84, of Abilene, peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Abilene, Texas. Viewing will held Friday, May 24 at 5:30-7:30pm at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 25, at 9:00am at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.

Bill was born on September 26, 1934 in Santa Anna, Texas to Vada Smith Younglove and William Robert Younglove. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Brown Dunn; his brother, Jack Dunn of Waco, Texas; and his parents. Bill graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1952.

He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Brown. They were married for 62 years. Bill had a lifelong career in LTL freight, which included Merchants, Santa Fe, East Texas, and ABF Motor Freights. He retired after 38 years of service.

He is survived by his six children, Terri and her husband Russell, Billy, Mickey and his wife Candy, Angela, Mary and her husband Danny, and Paula and her husband Quincy. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and his beloved pet, Rio.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now