Billy Boyd Dunlap
Abilene - Billy Boyd Dunlap died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, after a long, hard-fought and courageous battle with prostate cancer. He was born January 1, 1942 to Frances Matson Dunlap and S. N. Dunlap in Baird, Texas. He graduated from Baird High School. He attended Hardin-Simmons University for two years and graduated from McMurry University with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree. He married Stella Griggs on June 15, 1962 in Baird, Texas. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved the University of Texas sports.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Rosalyn Dunlap Schaffrina. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Stella Griggs Dunlap, his niece, Jami Chance, her husband Steve, and their two daughters, Brittany Knowles and her husband Jarett, and Rebekah Chance and her son, Brantley. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Leila and Dave Collins, and their two children, Kari McCoy, her husband Aaron, and their two daughters, Lily McCoy and Claire McCoy, and their son, David M. Collins, Jr., his fiancée Sissy, and his two sons, Rustin and Garett.
Billy spent the last 38 years of his career as an accountant working for Joe T. Smith in Hawley, retiring in 2012.
Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, in Ross Cemetery in Baird, Texas, officiated by Chaplain Charles Goodnight. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Pallbearers will be Dave Collin, Don Smith, Leo Dixon, Bill Armer, Gilbert Korman, Steve Chance, Jarett Knowles, David M. Collins, Jr., and Aaron McCoy.
The family expresses special thanks to Steve Chance for taking care of Bill.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from July 18 to July 19, 2019