|
|
Billy Brown
Anson - Billy Jack (B.J.) Brown died on June 9, 2019, at his home in Plano. He had recently celebrated his 95th birthday with a party and enjoyed visits from his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends.
He was born May 24, 1924, to Bessie Frances (Wood) and Charlie Nugent Brown in Livingston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and by his sisters Anna Lee Cashion, Margaret Davis, Dorothy Hutchinson and Blanche Vaughn.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Lee (Baucum) Brown; his children, Carol Brown (Dall), Cherry Bird (Richard), Teresa Flennikan (Craig), Charles Brown (Peggy), Malesa McCown and Tamie Compton (Jim). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He joined the Navy April 14, 1943, and was on his way overseas when on September 2, 1945 when Victory in Japan was declared. He was discharged on December 18, 1945.
He was a Mason and belonged to the Grand Lodge of Texas. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Plano, Texas.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at Adam-Graham Funeral Home in Anson, Texas. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 12, 2019