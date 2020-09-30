BILLY DON REGEON



ANSON - Billy Don Regeon, 74, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on Saturday evening, September 19, 2020, at Northern Oaks Living and Rehabilitation Center after a lengthy illness. A graveside service will be held at the Hawley Cemetery on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. with Dr. Jeff Reid, associate pastor at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, officiating.



Don was born June 1, 1946, in Abilene, Texas, into the family of L. D. Regeon, a Baptist minister, and Minnie Ellen Isbell Regeon. The Regeon family lived in Abilene during Don's elementary years; lived in Turkey, Texas, during sixth grade; and he graduated from Haskell High School in 1964. After high school, he repaired starters and alternators before becoming a supervisor for laying fiber optic lines throughout Texas and California. Don worked in construction remodeling and repairing homes for many years. He loved his dogs and playing poker online.



Don was preceded in death by his parents; his paternal grandparents, James and Mae Regeon; and his maternal grandparents, William Andrew and Willie Isbell.



Don is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, June and Garry Hodgin; two nieces and their husbands, Tiffany and Brad Cook and Alison and Jon Michael Sims; and several great nieces and nephews.



A special thank you goes to the caring staffs at Northern Oaks Living and Rehabilitation Center and Hendricks Hospice.









