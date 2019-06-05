|
Billy George Edwards
Abilene - Billy George Edwards, 79, died peacefully at Hendrick Hospice Care on June 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Heavenly Rest, Episcopal, on Thursday, June 6, at 2:00 p.m., officiated by the Reverend David Romanik, followed by a reception in Gerhart Hall.
At a later date, there will be a private burial at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Born in Abilene at Hendrick Hospital on July 30, 1939, to Plummer and Mattie Marie Isbell Edwards, Billy spent his life making his hometown a better place to live. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1957 and received his B.B.A. from McMurry College, now McMurry University, in 1963. He began working at Condley and Company while attending McMurry. During his 56 years at Condley and Company, he became a partner and served as managing partner for fifteen years. His devotion to the welfare of his clients was a hallmark of his work.
He served on the Executive Committee as secretary for the Texas Society of CPAs and as president of the Abilene Chapter of CPAs. His other community involvement included serving as president of the Abilene Fine Arts Museum Board of Trustees, president of Saint John's School board, and president of the board of the Abilene Country Club. He was a board member of the Abilene Industrial Foundation for 24 years. An avid golfer, Billy was the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the La Jet Classic Golf Tournament in 1990.
Billy was an active member at the Church of the Heavenly Rest for 56 years, serving on the vestry, as chairman of the Heavenly Rest Foundation Board, and, most recently, as a dedicated worker for the church's Hands-On Outreach program.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Harmon Edwards; their beloved only child, Amy Edwards Meyers, and her husband, Scott, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas; grandchildren Max Meyers of Dallas and Molly Ann Meyers of Denver, Colorado; cousin, Carolyn Isbell Greer of Abilene; and a host of friends.
Memorials may be given to the Church of the Heavenly Rest, Episcopal,
602 Meander Street, Abilene, TX 79602; to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, TX 79601; or to the donor's favorite charity.
Partners of Condley and Company will be honorary pallbearers:
Leroy Bolt, Mary Lee Brooks, Ray Ferguson, Corby Flanagan, Ryan Gibson,
Jeff Graham, Tim Graves, Sherry Massengill, Trey Todd; and Jerry Carter, retired.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the entire Hendrick Hospice Care staff as well as volunteers for their dedication, support, and loving care given to Billy.
